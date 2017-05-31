10 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Career

On Point

As President Trump threatens to exit the Paris Accord, a reminder that climate change is an imminent problem for the poor

One of the most comprehensive reports on climate change and poverty was published by the World Bank in 2015. According to their experts, climate change will send an additional 100 million people into extreme poverty by 2030, nearly half of whom live in India. Part of the reason will be the impact that a warming world has on subsistence farmers, who are uniquely dependent on weather and whose crops are easily lost to pests and blight. Some 5% of crop yields could fail by 2030, and that’s before the epidemics like malaria hit. But all vulnerable communities are in harm’s way. Other researchers say that residents of poorer urban neighborhoods are more likely to suffer from heat-related ailments due to climate change.

World Bank

The environmental advocacy sector is almost entirely led by white men

Although this report is designed specifically for environmental organizations, many of the prescriptions it offers would work for any group that wants to improve their hiring and retention efforts. But it’s also worth a look for other reasons. For one, it’s easy to get the impression that the environmental NGO community is falling badly short in their understanding of and commitment to diversity. As of 2014, only 3% of the top three positions at environmental NGOs were held by people of color. And there seems to be considerable disagreement on the definition of diversity within the sector, and a lack of alignment between recruiting firms and their NGO clients. This quote on page 12 seemed emblematic of the bigger problem: “Surprisingly, several CEOs — organizational leaders who are purportedly forerunners of diversity efforts — had difficulty recalling specifics about what diversity initiatives were in place in their organizations.” The report was created by Maya A. Beasley, Ph.D., an associate professor of sociology at the University of Connecticut.

Diverse Green

Poverty is not a mindset, at least, not the way Ben Carson thinks

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has garnered a good bit of attention for his theory of poverty, specifically that it’s a “mind-set.” If you take everything away from a person with the right mind-set, they’d be prosperous again within a year, he claims. The Upshot column has a good rundown on the research into poverty, and it shows he's partly right but mostly wrong: Poverty causes diminished thinking, not the other way around. Research shows that the condition of being poor consumes a lot of the mental bandwidth a person would typically need to do productive tasks. People under financial strain perform worse on cognitive and reasoning tests. People who are poor are distracted, don't sleep well and suffer from internalized shame. “There’s definitely evidence that poverty — particularly childhood poverty — does affect things like persistence, your executive functioning, your ability to control attention, to inhibit emotions,” Gary Evans, a professor of human ecology at Cornell told The New York Times . “He’s correct in identifying that there’s this link. But I think he’s got the relationships backwards.”

New York Times

First person: How signing up for food stamps changed my view of poverty

D.L. Mayfield does an admirable job describing the extraordinary privilege she enjoyed even while qualifying for food assistance programs, and encourages people to reconsider the damage that the proposed Trump budget cuts will have to the most vulnerable families. She and her husband needed food support for a variety of reasons: After a difficult pregnancy forced them to rely on expensive formula; while being temporarily impoverished as they both pursued graduate degrees; the fact that they chose to support people doing missionary work in refugee communities. She acknowledges the profound advantage her white status provides her, and the family safety net she’s always had access to. “Many, although certainly not all, immigrants, refugees, and people of color find it difficult to thrive in a country that clings tightly to ideas of fierce individualism and exceptionalism. Even more troubling, they are often personally blamed for the systemic inequalities that exist,” she says. And she takes the evangelical “money” community to task for compounding the problem by calling poverty a mindset.

Christianity Today