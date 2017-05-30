Travel
Search
LexmarkSupreme Court’s Printer Decision Is Good News for Retailers and Consumers
Supreme Court
GoogleSee What the Most Misspelled Word Is in Your State
Scrabble Letters
WalmartWal-Mart Explores Blockchain for Delivery Drones
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-DISTRIBUTION
AppleApple’s Carpool Karaoke Will Premiere On This Date
United Continental Holdings Inc. Operations After Passenger Forcibly Removed From Flight
A United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on April 12, 2017.  Timothy Fadek—Bloomberg/Getty Images
United

United Flew a Plane That Wasn’t Airworthy 23 Times, FAA Says

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 4:55 PM ET | Originally published: 4:52 PM ET

United Airlines operated a plane that was "not in airworthy condition" during 23 domestic and international flights, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

On Tuesday, the FAA alleged that United flew the unsafe aircraft for a few weeks in June 2014 and is seeking a $435,000 civil penalty against the airline.

According to the FAA, United replaced a faulty fuel pump switch on a Boeing 787, but did not inspect the aircraft properly after that.

"Maintaining the highest levels of safety depends on operators closely following all applicable rules and regulations," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement. "Failing to do so can create unsafe conditions."

United is seeking a meeting with the FAA to discuss the allegations, the agency said.

"At United, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority," a United spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review."

This story has been updated to reflect comment from United.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE