Apple

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke Will Premiere On This Date

Leena Rao
5:17 PM ET

Apple's highly anticipated new show, Carpool Karaoke, will debut Aug. 8 for Apple Music subscribers.

As it looks to compete with Amazon (amzn) and Netflix on developing original shows and movies, Apple (appl) bought the rights to the popular skit, which was originally featured on the The Late Late Show with James Corden. The original show featured comedian Corden picking up celebrities and musicians, like First Lady Michelle Obama, Elton John, and Beyoncé, in a car and driving around, singing, listening to the radio, and chatting.

Apple had reportedly planned to debut the show this spring and showed a trailer for it at the Grammy Awards in February. But in April the company said that the show would be delayed until later in the year.

Apple said Tuesday that the 30-minute show, called, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, would be released every Tuesday starting in August, with new episodes available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers. Celebrities that will star in Apple's series include Corden, Will Smith,, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, and LeBron James.

Corden, who is the show's executive producer, will continue to produce his own version of Carpool Karaoke on his TV show, Apple said.

