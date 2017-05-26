Watch Live: Hillary Clinton Delivers the Commencement Address at Wellesley

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will deliver the commencement address on Friday at Wellesley College , her alma mater.

Clinton has been here before, famously having been chosen by her classmates to deliver the first-ever student commencement speech in 1969.

“Secretary Clinton has changed the face of American politics, showing the country and the world that there must be no limit to the heights to which women can rise,” Wellesley College president Paula A. Johnson said in a statement announcing Clinton as the school's choice of graduation speaker.

The ceremony is scheduled to being at 10:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.