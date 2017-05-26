Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Black women founders need funding

Black women are the most educated group in the nation , and are the highest percentage of any group enrolled in college. We’re also starting businesses at a record pace. So where’s the VC love? It’s a low down dirty missed opportunity, says Bari A. Williams. This must-read, must-share manifesto starts with two comparable messaging start-ups. One was funded from its earliest days to the tune of $1.5 million. The second is available in some 200 countries and is poised to become an indispensable addition to the dating market. It has yet to garner major venture support. Which one was founded by a black woman? “The different outcomes for these two startups highlights the hurdles that black women founders often face,” says Williams. “Investors aren’t taking risks on startups run by the nation’s most credentialed, accomplished, and ambitious group.”

Fast Company

Documents reveal alleged racial bias in Princeton admissions process

Here’s a federal investigation you may not have heard much about. It involves Princeton University, and documents which reveal how admissions officers talk about certain candidates behind the scenes. Asian-American students tended to blend together in the eyes of some, and were dismissively referred to as having “very familiar profiles” or were “typical premeds.” One Latina applicant had was rejected because she had “[n]o cultural flavor in app.” Another officer promoted a candidate because there are “[v]ery few African Americans with verbal scores like this.” The comments were discovered as a part an investigation after two Asian-American students who had been rejected by the school complained of discrimination. Click through for more, and how the officers defended themselves. I’ll say only this: It’s tricky.

Buzzfeed

Body-slamming Greg Gianforte used to be just a boring enterprise tech guy!

Well, you just never know. That’s what tech journalist Sarah Lacy said when she realized that the man who just won a congressional seat in the Montana special election after assaulting a journalist was the same guy she’d interviewed many times in the past. “Wait, seriously, the RightNow Technologies guy? Can’t be that guy. That guy was smart. He’d built a huge technology company. He seemed like a nice, empathetic leader.” He was also sort of dull, especially by trash-talking Silicon Valley standards. But come to find out, some political journalists knew the other side of his character. She quotes the Helena Record: “In the past, he has encouraged his supporters to boycott certain newspapers, singled out a reporter in a room to point out that he was outnumbered, and even made a joke out of the notion of choking a news writer.” Lacy gives several other juicy examples of high performing execs with hidden dark sides, who were also given a pass because of their wealth. “But we also need to stop this trend of assuming because someone built a multi-billion dollar company, they are qualified - or have the temperament and character - to run for political office,” she says.

Pando

Get to know two of the black people behind "Dear White People"

Where I was a bit meh on the 2014 film, I loved the recent Netflix adaptation of “Dear White People,” which is available in its entirety now. I think the adaptation works so well because it gave us the time to understand the nuanced humanity driving the characters as they navigate race on their fictional Ivy League campus. All the things the series addressed from mixed-race relationships to police brutality were timely, but the show also never shied away from the poignancy of that tender phase of life. So, it was a true delight to see director Justin Simien and lead actor Logan Browning sit together, college radio style, to discuss the title of the show, why reverse racism doesn’t exist and why white people can’t say “nigger” and they should just get over it already. The level of thinking they bring to the issues is clearly a big part of why the show works so well.

Huffington Post

Letter to the editor: White flight is a government invention

In response to a thoughtful opinion piece in The New York Times exploring whether “white flight” to certain neighborhoods had an economic or racial basis, author Richard Rothstein adds on thusly: White flight was actually incentivized by the government. He points to a program called Better Homes in America, which specifically encouraged white families to buy homes to avoid “racial strife.” Franklin Roosevelt was on the committee.“Then the New Deal put dollars into the campaign: The Federal Housing Administration subsidized builders to create working-class subdivisions with explicit prohibitions of sales to African-Americans and with deeds prohibiting resale to them,” he says. Levittown is the most famous, but the practice was widespread. He says his book, “The Color of Law,” shows that without federal interference, there wouldn’t have been all-white neighborhoods to flee to. I’m considering sending a copy over to the good folks at HUD. Maybe with a nice card?

New York Times

A decades-long lead poisoning suit in New Orleans reveals bigger truths about environmental racism

This is wrenching must read. It begins in 1994, in the Lafitte housing projects in the Treme area of New Orleans, during an epic wave of violence fueled by drugs, crime, corruption, and police brutality. At one time, the New Orleans Housing Authority (NOHA) had been considered an outstanding manager of integrated affordable housing, even during Jim Crow. But no more. The story is told through the eyes of a desperate mother with lead poisoned kids and the good-hearted young lawyer named Gary Gambel who decided to help her. “But he soon found that just about all the families he spoke to had kids who tested positive for lead poisoning, and the city hadn’t abated any units across its developments," explains Vann R. Newkirk II. Some facts to keep in mind as you read: No amount of lead in the body is safe. Lead (and other toxins) can be found in low-income communities across the country. There is research that shows elevated levels of lead aerosols are strongly associated with increased crime.

The Atlantic