Entertainment
Search
UPSUPS Fined $247 Million Over Illegal Cigarette Shipments
UPS Posts Positive Quarterly Earnings, And Forecasts A Strong Holiday Season
G7 SummitG7 Leaders Brace for Clash with President Trump on Trade and Climate
U.S. President Donald Trump Attends NATO World Leaders' Summit
russia probeTrump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Is Reportedly Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe
President Trump, First Lady, And Son Barron Depart White House En Route To Mar-a-Lago For Weekend
TradeJean-Claude Juncker Denies Trump Was Aggressive To Germany in Closed-Door Meeting
BELGIUM-NATO-DEFENCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MEETING
"Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening
CEO of Disney Bob Iger attends the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening on March 13, 2017 in New York City. Mike Coppola—Getty Images
Cybersecurity

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Doesn’t Think Hackers Stole an Unreleased Movie

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:21 AM ET

Cybercriminals who said they had stolen the digital copy of an unreleased Disney (dis) movie may have been scammers, as the company believes it was not hacked, CEO Bob Iger said Thursday.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Iger said “We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required. We don’t believe that it was real and nothing has happened."

Earlier this month, Iger said hackers had laimed to have acquired a copy of an unreleased Disney film and demanded the studio pay them a ransom in the digital currency bitcoin. If they did not get paid, the hackers threatened to release the film piecemeal in five-minute clips.

Although the movie in question was not identified, speculation swirled that it was either Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales or an incomplete cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

For more about Disney, watch Fortune's video:

Cybersecurity has become "a front burner issue" for film studios since the Sony Pictures hack, Iger added.

In November 2014, a hacker group believed to have been working with support from North Korea, released a cache of confidential data pilfered from Sony. This included unreleased films as well as information about employees and their families, internal company e-mails and executives' salary figures.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE