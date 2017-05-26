Tech
Tech-Cetera

This Is How CEOs Unplug from Work

Tom Huddleston, Jr.,Fortune Video,Sara Haralson
3:32 PM ET

Unplugging from work in this modern, hyper-connected world isn't always easy. That's just as true for people starting their careers as it is for those running large companies.

So, what is the best way to find that necessary (if often fleeting) escape from a demanding career? In the latest episode of Fortune's Tech-Cetera series, we asked several top executives how they manage to unplug and untangle themselves from their hectic schedules.

First of all, several of the business leaders readily admitted the difficulty of leaving their work behind for a little relaxation. "I'm connected 24-7," says Dimitri Alperovitch, the co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. "Even when we're on vacation, my cellphone is right by my side."

Lorna Borenstein, the founder and CEO of online wellness company Grokker, admits that it often takes a major effort to "unplug and be present." She tells Fortune, "It doesn't help my employees if I'm stressed out."

A few executives listed hobbies, especially sports, that help them unwind. "I like beach time. I like hiking. I like talking about anything that does not involve what I do on a day-to-day basis," says Kyla Brennan, CEO of digital marketing agency HelloSociety.

Andrew Wilson, the CEO of video game company Electronic Arts, has a very specific hobby that helps him quickly forget about work. "I'm trying to learn Brazilian jiu-jitsu," he says. "When someone's trying to take your head off, you pretty much can only think about that. So, that helps you switch off."

Other executives point to relaxing pastimes like playing a musical instrument or meditation. For many business leaders, though, the key to leaving work behind is as simple as coming home. "I unplug from work by being with my family," says Katia Beauchamp, CEO of beauty products retailer Birchbox.

