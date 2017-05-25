Travel
Flying to Spain Might Have Just Gotten a Lot Cheaper

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:03 AM ET

Spanish budget airline Ryanair is partnering with Air Europa and will now offer flights to and from the United States.

People can now fly to Madrid through Ryanair from New York City, Boston and Miami. The new flights were launched Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce this exciting partnership with Air Europa, which allows our customers to browse and book flights on 20 long routes from Madrid to exciting cities in Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and the USA on the Ryanair.com website," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in a release.

Ryanair is also expanding its flight offerings from Madrid to Central and South America and the Caribbean.

