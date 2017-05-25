Apple design chief Jony Ive has added another job to his resume.

The Royal College of Art in London on Thursday appointed Ive as it chancellor, a position he will hold for five years starting in July. As chancellor, Ive will serve as the head of the college and join the school's Council governing body.

It's an unpaid position.

The Royal College of Art, founded in 1837, is one of the world's most highly regarded art and design institutions with programs including art, design, and architecture.

In a statement, the college called Ive, who has been knighted in the U.K. for his achievements at Apple, "the world's leading designer." The college awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2009 for his work designing Apple's products.

Ive, who has been at Apple ( aapl ) since 1992, has played a critical role in designing everything from the company's iPhone to minute details in its retail stores. He also worked with architects on Apple's new Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, Apple Park.

While Ive's role is largely honorary and won't require him to step away from his job at Apple, he said in a statement that he will act as an adviser to students and employees at the college. The school added that Ive will have a say in a new building it plans to open in 2020.

For his new role, Ive succeeds James Dyson, founder of his namesake company that is best known for its Dyson vacuum cleaner.