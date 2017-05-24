What Makes a Great Place To Work For All?

On Point

Taiwan takes an important step toward allowing same-sex marriage

Today, Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, making it the first country in Asia to do so. “The result of the constitutional ruling is not a victory or a defeat, no matter what attitude one holds on the same-sex marriage issue, this is the time when we look at all people around us as our own brothers and sisters,” Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Facebook. The government will be drawing up a related proposal for legislative review, but didn’t specify how they would enact the change. Proponents want existing marriage laws amended to include same-sex couples.

Taiwan News

The FADER's special issue on immigration reminds us that we're all from somewhere

The May/June issue of the FADER hit newsstands yesterday. The Diaspora Issue is devoted to the unique lives of immigrants and their new communities, the perils of border crossings and how music plays an indispensable role in soothing tensions and re-connecting people with their cultures. There are four separate cover stories, all worth your time. I’d start with the story of Romeo Santos , one of the most influential Latin pop stars around, from the Bronx by way of the Dominican Republic. The bachata heartthrob has also become a brand whisperer, teaching Audi, Macy’s, PepsiCo among others, better ways to sell products to Latinx audiences around the world.

The FADER

Apple watchers hope that a new diversity position will herald a new era of inclusion at the company

Denise Young Smith, Apple’s former global head of human resources and a twenty-year veteran of the company, has been tapped for a newly created vice president position in charge of diversity and inclusion. She will be reporting directly to Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook. Diversity watchers may remember that the last D&I professional at Apple was Jeffery Siminoff, who left the company in late 2015 to join Twitter. Where Siminoff, a director, reported to Smith, her elevated corporate status means more access to C-Suite thinking. Sources tell Techcrunch that this is a “significant upscaling of responsibility,” and are hopeful that “Denise’s years of experience, expertise and passion will help us make an even greater impact in this area.”

Tech Crunch

If you live in safe and affordable housing, you will be healthier and live longer

In the East Harlem neighborhood where Dr. Prabhjot Singh works, he asks his patients some surprising diagnostic questions: “Where do you live?” “Do you think you are at risk of becoming homeless?” “How often in the past 12 months were you worried or stressed about having enough money to pay your rent or mortgage?” He’s learned that people with insecure housing are often sickened by the substandard conditions, or too worried about their lives to take care of their health. As their health deteriorates, their cost of care skyrockets. A doctor at the helm of HUD should be able to better understand the intersection of health and home, he suggests. To that end, he offers a laundry list of suggestions for better policies that will provide true safety nets for the working poor. Here are two: better utilize health impact assessments and “give states more flexibility to use Medicaid funds together with non-healthcare spending,” he says.

Politico

A new black ‘Bachelorette’ dredges up the same old race problems

I stopped tuning into these shows ages ago, but this chatty watch-along-with-us from Amanda Hess, Jon Caramanica, and Jenna Wortham makes me think that this version will be a constant series of cringe-inducing object lessons on race. Rachel Lindsay is the latest bachelorette, looking for love among a diverse scrum of attention-seeking competitors. And she’s black. “I’m not expecting ABC executives to know how to handle the racial dynamics of this show,” declares Wortham. “But the moments when the racial dynamics do leak through are fascinating .” And freakishly awkward. “When Dean infamously told Rachel in “After the Final Rose” that he was ready to “go black” and “never go back” — and then licked his lips and stared at her with all the confidence of a mediocre white man — I naïvely hoped that he would be set up as a heel instead of a true romantic prospect,” said Hess. But then they made sandcastles?

New York Times