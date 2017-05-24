Microsoft’s Netflix-Like Xbox Gaming Service Launches June 1

Microsoft's upcoming subscription gaming service for the Xbox One is coming next week.

In a promotional video posted on its social media accounts on Tuesday, Microsoft ( msft ) said that Xbox Game Pass will be available to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC owners on June 1. That day, users will sign up for the $10-a-month service and have access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that they can download and play on their gaming hardware.

Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass in a blog post in February . The company at the time announced a slate of games that would be available through the service, including popular titles Halo 5: Guardians and NBA 2K16. The subscription service is available as an add-on to Xbox Live Gold, which costs $60 per year and lets Xbox One owners play games online with others.

It's worth noting that Xbox Game Pass is a game-download service and not a game-streaming option. So each time a user downloads a game to his or her console or PC, it'll take up room on the respective device's finite storage.

Microsoft will announce the full slate of Xbox Game Pass titles on June 1 when the service launches. Microsoft didn't say whether any software updates will need to be installed in order to access the service.

