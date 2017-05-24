Tech
Search
Manchester AttackManchester Suicide Bomber Was Part of a ‘Network,’ Police Say
BRITAIN-ATTACK
Constellation BrandsWall Street Isn’t Sold on Rumored Corona-Jack Daniel’s Deal
Best CompaniesApple Report Reveals National Security Requests Are Soaring
Donald TrumpThe Oval Office Influence Maze
Best Companies

Microsoft’s Netflix-Like Xbox Gaming Service Launches June 1

Don Reisinger
11:26 AM ET

Microsoft's upcoming subscription gaming service for the Xbox One is coming next week.

In a promotional video posted on its social media accounts on Tuesday, Microsoft (msft) said that Xbox Game Pass will be available to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC owners on June 1. That day, users will sign up for the $10-a-month service and have access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that they can download and play on their gaming hardware.

Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass in a blog post in February. The company at the time announced a slate of games that would be available through the service, including popular titles Halo 5: Guardians and NBA 2K16. The subscription service is available as an add-on to Xbox Live Gold, which costs $60 per year and lets Xbox One owners play games online with others.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

It's worth noting that Xbox Game Pass is a game-download service and not a game-streaming option. So each time a user downloads a game to his or her console or PC, it'll take up room on the respective device's finite storage.

Microsoft will announce the full slate of Xbox Game Pass titles on June 1 when the service launches. Microsoft didn't say whether any software updates will need to be installed in order to access the service.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE