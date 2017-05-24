HBO Just Scrapped Jon Stewart’s New Animated Show

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Jon Stewart to make his return to television.

HBO and Stewart said that they will not move forward with the comedian's short-form animated project, according to CNN.

"We all thought the project had great potential but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material," Stewart and HBO said in a joint statement, according to CNN.

The content was supposed to focus on current events, HBO said when the show was first announced.

There are still "some future projects" planned between HBO and Stewart that people "will be hearing about in the future," CNN reported.

The digital animation project was announced around three months after Stewart left Comedy Central's The Daily Show.