The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 23

The death toll continued to climb early this morning in the suspected terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in northern England last night. Police there put the count at 22. Nearly 60 people have been injured.

A blast that authorities say came from an improvised explosive device denoted by a single man rocked the Manchester Arena following the singer's set, prompting mass panic as concertgoers raced for the exits.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the victims and their families in “what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

"We are working to establish the full details," she said in a statement.

Campaigning for the U.K. general election has been suspended in the wake of the tragedy. When it resumes, national security—not a primary issue in the debate thus far—could surface as a prominent talking point in the contest that's seen May's Conservative party lose some of its comfortable lead in recent days.

May is scheduled to head a meeting of the government’s crisis response committee this morning.

Grande, with a booming voice and a massive Twitter following of 45 million, is on an international tour promoting her latest album "Dangerous Woman." In recent years, the 23-year-old who gained fame as a Nickelodeon star has sold more than 1.7 million albums . Hours after the blast, she posted that she was "broken."

"[F]rom the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

