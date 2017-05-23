Retail
You’ll Soon Be Able to Control IKEA’s Smart Lightbulbs With an Amazon Alexa or Google Home

Mahita Gajanan
12:43 PM ET

Ikea's smart lighting will soon be compatible with voice control devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

The retail company announced in a statement Tuesday that its TRÅDFRI smart lighting system, which includes LED bulbs, illuminated panels, a motion sensor kit, dimming lights and a gateway kit, will be able to function with the voice control technologies sometime this summer or fall.

Ikea said it sees "huge potential" in its smart home products, which were introduced in 2015 and included technologically decked out furniture.

"We believe that smart home technology should be accessible to everyone," the company said in a statement. "For this reason, we will continue to work with our products to be compatible with other products available on the market."

