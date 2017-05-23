Tech
Search
Fiat ChryslerThe U.S. Government Is Set to Sue Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions
Inside The 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)
englandManchester Police Conduct Raids in Search of Concert Hall Bomber Accomplices
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
CybersecurityEven BlackBerry Shares Are Getting a Boost From the WannaCry Ransomware Attack
A man holds the new BlackBerry Key One before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Social MediaThe EU Is Closer to Making Facebook, Twitter, and Google Regulate Hate Speech
Social Networking And Blogging Website Twitter
Brainstorm Tech 2017

Here’s Who’s Coming to Fortune Brainstorm Tech

Adam Lashinsky
8:30 AM ET

This morning I’m pleased to share with you a small handful of the technology industry luminaries who will participate in Fortune Brainstorm Tech, our annual get-together in Aspen, Colo.

Robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are on everyone’s mind this year. MIT’s Cynthia Breazeal and Nest’s Yoky Matsuoka will have a wide-ranging conversation on the future of robotics. Kyle Vogt, CEO of GM-owned Cruise Automation, will discuss the prospect for robotic cars.

This also is the year that cybersecurity threats went from corporate dilemma to political crises. Three experts who’ll attack the problem on our stage will be Keith Alexander, former director of the U.S. National Security Agency; Oren Falkowitz of Area 1 Security; and HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos.

One of the hallmarks of Brainstorm Tech is our attention to finance. We like to be able to share with our attendees where the smart money is looking, and we bring together investors who invest at different stages of a company’s life. A few who’ll join us in Aspen include Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures, General Atlantic’s Anton Levy, and David Trujillo of TPG.

Big-company CEOs are a hallmark of our conference. Brian Cornell of Target (tgt) will join us. So will Jeff Wilkie, CEO of Amazon’s (amzn) retail business. Michael Dell, who bought back his company recently, will appear with the man who helped him do it, Egon Durban of private-equity investor Silver Lake.

This is meant to be a mere taste of who’ll be in Aspen. A handful of others include GE Transportation chief Jamie Miller, Linda Kozlowski of Etsy (etsy), and Slack’s April Underwood.

More information on participants at Brainstorm Tech can be found here. Please check back for updates as we get closer to July.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE