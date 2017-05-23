You Won’t Be Able to Unsee These $425 Detachable Jeans

The days of turning pants into shorts with one swift yank are back with new detachable jeans from Opening Ceremony.

Promising to quickly take you from covered legs to denim short-shorts, the Y/Project jeans are the latest in a line of denim trends that have raised questions among consumers. With cutouts at the top of each leg, the jeans leave an opening for the wearer's thighs and look like shorts with attachments.

The pants cost $425 or $460, depending on the color . Y/Project also offers a range of cut-out clothing items, including detachable suit trousers, detachable jumpsuits and cropped shirts.

Our favorite jeans, should be your favorite jeans too ✨👖 Shop #YProject’s detachable cut-out side jeans 🍒 https://t.co/rUPQsje6eb pic.twitter.com/K8iytipPrJ - opening ceremony (@openingceremony) May 19, 2017

On Twitter, users questioned the comfort and price of the pants.

When you see an outfit and think 'that looks like it could give you thrush...' https://t.co/DppJdPd73N - lynne mccrossan (@lynnemccrossan) May 18, 2017

These are on fleek. Especially when you take the legs off and you have denim adult nappies. https://t.co/huwRs4gOjG - Elaine (@eelstweeters) May 17, 2017

Opening Ceremony said the $425 acid washed jeans were out of stock on its website.