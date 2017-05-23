Retail
Search
Fiat ChryslerThe U.S. Government Is Set to Sue Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions
Inside The 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)
englandManchester Police Conduct Raids in Search of Concert Hall Bomber Accomplices
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
CybersecurityEven BlackBerry Shares Are Getting a Boost From the WannaCry Ransomware Attack
A man holds the new BlackBerry Key One before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Social MediaThe EU Is Closer to Making Facebook, Twitter, and Google Regulate Hate Speech
Social Networking And Blogging Website Twitter
delivery drones

China Online Retail Giant Wants to Build a Drone That Can Literally Deliver a Ton of Stuff

Jennifer Calfas
8:54 AM ET

JD.com, one of the most prominent online retail companies in China, plans to create a drone capable of carrying—literally—a ton for long-distance deliveries.

The retail giant plans to use the technology for food deliveries to and from agricultural centers in remote areas to cities, the company said.

"We envision a network that will be able to efficiently transport goods between cities, and even between provinces, in the future," Wang Zhenhui, chief executive of JD's logistics business group, said in a statement.

The company told Recode the drone capable of carrying one ton will likely not be available for two or three years. The drones wouldn't deliver directly to customers's doorsteps, Recode reported. Multiple packages would be delivered to a local employee, who will deliver them to customers.

The retail giant will work on the technology in Shaanxi, a Chinese province, where it reached an agreement to test low-altitude drones and flight routes. The company will also create a research and development center at the Xi'an National Civil Aerospace Industrial Base in that province to develop, manufacture, and test the drones.

Headquartered in Beijing, JD (jd) has more than 236 million customers and a delivery system with 65,000 employees. The company launched its first drone delivery program in Nov. 2016 for the country's "Singles' Day" shopping festival.

In the United States, e-commerce giant Amazon (amzn) has plans to use drones to deliver packages of up to five pounds to Amazon Prime customers. The company opened testing facilities in the U.K.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE