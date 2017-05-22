CEO Daily: Monday, 22nd May

Top News

• Ford Moves to Replace CEO Fields

Ford Motor is reportedly set to announce the removal of CEO Mark Fields, following a three-year run that saw the auto giant's share price drop by roughly 40%. Ford is expected to announce on Monday morning that Fields is being replaced by Jim Hackett, the chairman of Ford Smart Mobility, the company's subsidiary that is working on developing autonomous vehicles. The move comes shortly after shareholders expressed their disappointment over poor financial results at the company's latest annual shareholders meeting. Just last week, Ford said it would cut nearly 10% of its workforce in North America and Asia as the company looks to cut costs by roughly $3 billion. By turning to Hackett, who was brought on to head up the newly-created Ford Smart Mobility only a year ago , Ford appears to be doubling down on its push into self-driving technology. The company has promised to put a fully autonomous vehicle on the road by 2021. The New York Times, subscription required

• Huntsman, Clariant Talk Giant Chemicals Merger

American chemicals manufacturer Huntsman Corp. is reportedly in talks with Switzerland's Clariant on a potential merger that would create a $14 billion chemicals giant. No agreement has been announced yet, but the two companies are reportedly discussing a deal that would leave Clariant with roughly 52% of the combined company, which would be called HuntsmanClariant. The combination, which would give Clariant more access to the North American and Chinese markets, is the latest example of consolidation in a global chemicals industry where companies are looking to acquisitions to prop up unimpressive revenue growth. Bloomberg

• Nextdoor CEO Predicts 'Tens of Millions' in 2017 Revenue

It's only been two years since neighborhood social network Nextdoor became a "unicorn" (aka a startup with a $1 billion valuation) without earning any revenue. Now, the company's CEO tells Fortune that he expects Nextdoor to earn "tens of millions" of dollars in advertising revenue in 2017 after settling on ad sales as a business model. The free social network, which looks to connect community members in more than 150,000 U.S. neighborhoods, sells ads to companies like AT&T and State Farm Insurance that want to target specific neighborhoods with their marketing campaigns. Fortune

• AT&T Adds Security Apps for Business Customers

AT&T wants to make it easier for the company's corporate customers to upgrade the security features on their networks. The telecommunications giant's corporate division is introducing security apps that allow businesses to download software with updated security features rather than having to buy proprietary networking hardware from outside companies. As part of its new Flexware line, AT&T will sell its own, cheaper hardware that can be upgraded by downloading software. The move is part of a larger corporate trend to cut down on equipment costs by focusing more on cloud services and software. Fortune