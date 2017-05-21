How to Have a Spectacular Day in Hong Kong

We asked Louis Baleros, concierge of the InterContinental Hong Kong, to plan us a special, singular day in Hong Kong…

Explore Hong Kong by air, land, and sea in one day. Start by chartering a helicopter for a 45-minute sightseeing trip for the best views of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the outer islands.

Courtesy of the Verandah

Then hire our hotel’s classic Rolls-Royce Phantom VI for a drive to the Verandah , a classic colonial-style restaurant at the Repulse Bay Complex, for lunch.

Aqua Luna, red-sail tour boat, floating along Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Chanachai Panichpattanakij—Getty Images

In the early evening you can charter the Aqua Luna for a private cruise to Aberdeen on the south side of Hong Kong Island or to Lamma Island for a fresh Chinese seafood dinner.

Courtesy of Intercontinental Hong Kong

Complete your day with after-dinner drinks at the InterContinental Hong Kong ’s Lobby Lounge, which offers the most magnificent panoramic views of Victoria Harbor and the dazzling Hong Kong Island skyline.

