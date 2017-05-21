Luxury
Discovering Luxury

How to Have a Spectacular Day in Hong Kong

Adam Erace
10:00 AM ET

We asked Louis Baleros, concierge of the InterContinental Hong Kong, to plan us a special, singular day in Hong Kong…

Explore Hong Kong by air, land, and sea in one day. Start by chartering a helicopter for a 45-minute sightseeing trip for the best views of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the outer islands.

Courtesy of the Verandah 

Then hire our hotel’s classic Rolls-Royce Phantom VI for a drive to the Verandah, a classic colonial-style restaurant at the Repulse Bay Complex, for lunch.

Related: 8 Great Things to See and Do in Hong Kong

Aqua Luna (Cheung Po Tsai): red-sail tour boat along Victoria Harbour from Hong KongAqua Luna, red-sail tour boat, floating along Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Chanachai Panichpattanakij—Getty Images 

In the early evening you can charter the Aqua Luna for a private cruise to Aberdeen on the south side of Hong Kong Island or to Lamma Island for a fresh Chinese seafood dinner.

Courtesy of Intercontinental Hong Kong 

Complete your day with after-dinner drinks at the InterContinental Hong Kong’s Lobby Lounge, which offers the most magnificent panoramic views of Victoria Harbor and the dazzling Hong Kong Island skyline.

A version of this article appears in the June 1, 2017 issue of Fortune as a sidebar in "The City on the Harbor" with the headline "The $10,000 Day." We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

