‘America Needs Us’: The Rock ‘Announces’ 2020 Presidential Run

Alana Abramson
10:45 AM ET

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has an answer for those speculating about whether he will run for president in 2020 — he's in, and he even has a running mate.

The 45-year-old athlete-turned-actor addressed the recent speculation about him running for president during Saturday Night Live's season finale, which he hosted.

"You know, it's very flattering. And let me just say, once and for all — I'm in," he announced Saturday to cheers from the audience. "Starting tonight, I am running for President of the United States."

He then revealed that he had already chosen his running mate, someone who he described as charming and universally adored.

Alec Baldwin, who has played President Trump on SNL this season, initially starts to thank Johnson, but he is interrupted when Tom Hanks takes the stage.

Johnson mused that he never would have considered running for president prior to the Trump administration because he didn't think he was qualified. But now, he quipped, he feels almost "too qualified."

At one point, Johnson notes that he and Hanks were just joking about their presidential bid. But he did note that when it comes to politics, America needs "more poise and less noise."

"America needs strong capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country, and care about its people," Johnson said.

Watch the full clip below.

