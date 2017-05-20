Tesla Expands Free Supercharging For Recent Buyers

Tesla has reinstated free use of its Supercharger stations for at least some buyers of recent Model S and Model Xs.

Although details are sketchy, the move appears to be at least a partial reversal of a decision to limit free charging to 400 kilowatt hours annually (about 1,000 miles worth of driving) for Tesla vehicles sold after Jan. 15 .

Rumors of the change started surfacing Friday, with owners previously under the limited Supercharger program reporting that their accounts had updated to show that they had “free, unlimited Supercharging, including your current Tesla and any new Model S or Model X you purchase.” A prospective new buyer also reported hearing from sales representatives that “lifetime” Supercharging was being offered again , under what was described as a limited-time promotion.

Tesla has yet to say officially whether all recent buyers have been upgraded to free use of Supercharger stations or for how long. We’ve contacted Tesla for clarification and will update this article if we hear back.

But in a statement to Teslarati , Tesla did confirm that starting Friday, the company will provide “free, unlimited Supercharging” to new buyers who use a referral code from an existing Tesla owner (which also knocks $1,000 off the purchase price). Tesla also said that “all existing Tesla owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X will receive free, unlimited Supercharging too.”

In other words, owners’ Supercharging privileges will now follow them when they buy a new Tesla.

The free Supercharging perk is pretty generous. According to Tesla’s numbers , Supercharging beyond the recent 400kwh limit costs and average of nearly $0.15 per kwh. Therefore, a Tesla owner who drives as little as 15,000 miles using Supercharger stations to refuel would save about $840 annually.