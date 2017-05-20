Apple’s New Spaceship and…Pizza Box

Talk about Apple this week focused on its new headquarters, iPads, and, oddly enough, a pizza box.

Earlier this week, Wired published a story about Apple's new Cupertino, Calif. office and showcased some of its notable features including a four story-tall glass door. But one of the most interesting takeaways from the tour was the revelation that Apple has patented a pizza box that's supposed to keep employee pizzas fresh and crisp.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

News of about Apple's ( aapl ) attention to pizza followed other reports that suggested the company has big product plans that it can actually make money from. For instance, Apple reportedly plans to introduce a new iPad later this year and may unveil a new smart home hub at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Also this week, the identity of the person who late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had wanted to be the "voice of Apple," or the spokesperson for the company, emerged.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here .

Read on for Fortune 's weekly look at the biggest Apple news:

This week, Apple opened its Apple Park to Wired, which reported a number of details about the new campus . For instance, the main building, known informally as the spaceship before Apple officially named it "the Ring," is a "breathing" building that has soffits, or eaves and balconies, that can "inhale" air and also shafts that expel warm air. The Ring's walls are 45 feet high and made entirely of glass. In writing about the headquarters, Wired revealed that Apple has patented a round pizza box that is designed to keep pizzas from the employee cafeteria fresh, hot, and crisp. The boxes are made from recycled materials like molded fiber and have air channels to trap the heat inside and prevent soggy crust. Apple's Chinese manufacturing partners are producing nearly 500,000 iPad Pros monthly in anticipation of an upcoming release of a new model, according to a report this week . The tablet has a 10.5-inch screen, making it the first iPad to come with that screen size. Apple has not confirmed that the tablet is being produced, but reports suggest it may be unveiled at the company's WWDC event on June 5. And while we're at it, here's a look at other products that Apple may announce at its conference. In a first, Apple's manufacturing partners started producing the low-cost iPhone SE in Bengaluru, India this week. Traditionally, Apple has assembled iPhones in China, but it has moved iPhone SE production to India as part of a broad effort by the company to expand its presence in the country and open retail stores there. Apple said, however, that for now, merely a "small number" of iPhone SE units are being produced in India. Apple is said to be on the lookout for a Hollywood executive to lead its original video push. Apple has reportedly met with several prominent Hollywood executives including former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo. The person who gets the job would apparently be in charge of finding and producing original series and other video content for Apple Music streaming service. Jimmy Iovine, a former music industry leader and current Apple Music chief, said this week that free music streaming services are hurting the music industry . He called on music rights owners to place restrictions on free music streaming to help paid streaming alternatives like his own company's Apple Music. He didn't cite any services that should be restricted, but he did say that Apple Music, which costs $10 monthly, would get new, unidentified features, to help it gain new users.

One more thing... Have you ever wondered who may have landed the job as the "voice of Apple?" Steve Jobs had an idea decades ago for actor Jeff Goldblum to take up that post. But the plan was never realized.

