Facebook

Watch Mark Zuckerberg's Reaction When He Got Into Harvard

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:28 PM ET

Mark Zuckerberg shared a look at his reaction to finding out he was accepted to Harvard University.

In the video Zuckerberg posted to Facebook Thursday, filmed by his dad, the Facebook CEO lets out a single "yay" as he reads the email saying he would join Harvard University's class of 2006. His father's reaction is noticeably more excited. "Alright! Yes! Great!" his father yells off-camera.

The Facebook founder, who ended up dropping out of Harvard, posted the video in light of his upcoming commencement speech at the school on May 25.

"My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard," the caption read. "Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree. #tbt"

My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard. Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree. #tbt

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, May 18, 2017

In a comment, Zuckerberg added, "Before I went to college, my mom bet me I'd drop out and my younger sister bet me she'd finish college before me. I bet them I'd get a degree. Now I suppose the cycle is complete."

