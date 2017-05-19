Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi and other leaders stand up for immigrants and immigration

For 31 years, the Ellis Island Medals of Honor presented by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO), have celebrated the spirit of immigrants and their essential place in the American experience. Last weekend, under the cloud of an executive travel ban and increasingly harsh rhetoric about immigration policy, Indra Nooyi, CEO of Pepsico, Patricia de Stacy Harrison, CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Ohio Governor John Kasich and others, braved a rainy night on Ellis Island to reaffirm the role of immigrants in American life. "[America] was founded on a promise, the simple yet powerful promise that it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, all of us are Americans,” said Nooyi. Click through for Grace Donnelly’s inspiring full report.

Black leaders prepare to hold Tulsa to account for racial disharmony

The recent acquittal of police officer Betty Jo Shelby in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher last September has ripped open long-festering wounds, say black community leaders in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa’s mayor G.T. Bynam , who ran and won in part on a platform of racial reconciliation, addressed their concerns directly. “This verdict does not alter the course on which we are adamantly set,” he said. “It does not change our recognition of the racial disparities that have afflicted Tulsa historically.” Crutcher was shot in the street after Shelby observed him near his disabled SUV; Bynam as a new mayor worked with the chief of police to have the damning video of the incident released quickly. The problems run deep. Reports the AP, “disparities in mostly black north Tulsa are obvious: Neighborhoods without a real grocery store and a ZIP code where a black baby has 10 years less life expectancy than a white baby.”

Tim Story tapped to direct a new film about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot

Tim Story, the billion-dollar-revenue-producing director of seven major motion pictures, including the "Fantastic Four," "Barbershop," and some “Ride Along” movies , is now set to direct and produce a feature length film about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, one of the deadliest in U.S. history. The film will be based on Corinda Marsh’s historical novel “Holocaust in the Homeland: Black Wall Street’s Last Days.” The riots began on Memorial Day in 1921, after a black man was accused of raping a white woman, but race-based economic tensions in Oklahoma's booming oil patch have long been considered the true cause. Thousands of white residents razed Greenwood, one of Tulsa’s most affluent black communities, even dropping flaming turpentine bombs from the sky. (How angry do you have to be to commandeer crop dusters in 1921?) The novel is from the point of view of a reporter covering the events. Prediction: Oscar short list, then a loss to something with more dancing.

New Orleans: The last of four confederate-era monuments is coming down today

It’s a statue of Robert E. Lee, but this one is different: For the first time since the city of New Orleans began their planned removals of four confederate era monuments, the city is doing the work during normal working hours, and with advance notice. From a statement released by the city: “The statues being removed were erected decades after the Civil War to celebrate the “Cult of the Lost Cause,” a movement recognized across the South as celebrating and promoting white supremacy.” The statue sits atop a 60-foot pedestal and is the centerpiece of one of New Orleans only traffic circles. More about the monument here , along with live shots of its removal.

Senator Mazie Hirono is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer

The Hawaii democrat, one of the stars of Wednesday’s essay on Congressional caucuses of color and their role in advocating for environmental justice, is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer at a Washington, D.C. area hospital. Hirono says her treatment will include surgery to remove her right kidney and an outpatient treatment to remove a lesion on one of her ribs. She has been told to expect a full recovery. “I will continue working during my recovery, and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” she said in a statement. And, in a separate e-mail to voters, she declared she plans to run again in 2018. “The stakes are too high and our shared values are under attack like never before,” she said. The Japanese immigrant has been a particularly vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s travel ban. E hoʻoikaika koke, Senator Hirono.

A great workaround for graduates with kinky/curly natural hair

With graduation season upon us, we are also reminded that academic excellence comes in many ages, shapes, colors, and hairstyles. So if you’ve never tried to get your mortarboard cap over your natural hair, then you don’t know how hard it is to keep it on your head. It’s almost like it was designed for people with a certain kind of straight hair! Twitter user @RawNefertiti posted a short video with what may be the greatest lifehack in nappy hair academic history. Enjoy. It's really the best thing ever.

