Five Breaking News Haikus

Your week in review in haiku:
1.
"Can’t you let this go?"
(Not with a stack of receipts
fifty Comeys tall.)
2.
A bigly witch hunt!
Lincoln, Obama, Clinton:
"Hang on, hold our beers."
3.
When the news frightens:
I picture Erdogan’s men
in floral rompers
4.
All hail Jonny Ive!
Flawless curves the mothership
has. But no daycare.
5.
Black hole son, how could
We know this would be your fate?
Your time of dying?
Have a righteous weekend, everyone! And hang on to your receipts.
On Point
Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi and other leaders stand up for immigrants and immigration
For 31 years, the Ellis Island Medals of Honor presented by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO), have celebrated the spirit of immigrants and their essential place in the American experience. Last weekend, under the cloud of an executive travel ban and increasingly harsh rhetoric about immigration policy, Indra Nooyi, CEO of Pepsico, Patricia de Stacy Harrison, CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Ohio Governor John Kasich and others, braved a rainy night on Ellis Island to reaffirm the role of immigrants in American life. "[America] was founded on a promise, the simple yet powerful promise that it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, all of us are Americans,” said Nooyi. Click through for Grace Donnelly’s inspiring full report.
Black leaders prepare to hold Tulsa to account for racial disharmony
The recent acquittal of police officer Betty Jo Shelby in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher last September has ripped open long-festering wounds, say black community leaders in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa’s mayor G.T. Bynam, who ran and won in part on a platform of racial reconciliation, addressed their concerns directly. “This verdict does not alter the course on which we are adamantly set,” he said. “It does not change our recognition of the racial disparities that have afflicted Tulsa historically.” Crutcher was shot in the street after Shelby observed him near his disabled SUV; Bynam as a new mayor worked with the chief of police to have the damning video of the incident released quickly. The problems run deep. Reports the AP, “disparities in mostly black north Tulsa are obvious: Neighborhoods without a real grocery store and a ZIP code where a black baby has 10 years less life expectancy than a white baby.”
Tim Story tapped to direct a new film about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot
Tim Story, the billion-dollar-revenue-producing director of seven major motion pictures, including the "Fantastic Four," "Barbershop," and some “Ride Along” movies, is now set to direct and produce a feature length film about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, one of the deadliest in U.S. history. The film will be based on Corinda Marsh’s historical novel “Holocaust in the Homeland: Black Wall Street’s Last Days.” The riots began on Memorial Day in 1921, after a black man was accused of raping a white woman, but race-based economic tensions in Oklahoma's booming oil patch have long been considered the true cause. Thousands of white residents razed Greenwood, one of Tulsa’s most affluent black communities, even dropping flaming turpentine bombs from the sky. (How angry do you have to be to commandeer crop dusters in 1921?) The novel is from the point of view of a reporter covering the events. Prediction: Oscar short list, then a loss to something with more dancing.
New Orleans: The last of four confederate-era monuments is coming down today
It’s a statue of Robert E. Lee, but this one is different: For the first time since the city of New Orleans began their planned removals of four confederate era monuments, the city is doing the work during normal working hours, and with advance notice. From a statement released by the city: “The statues being removed were erected decades after the Civil War to celebrate the “Cult of the Lost Cause,” a movement recognized across the South as celebrating and promoting white supremacy.” The statue sits atop a 60-foot pedestal and is the centerpiece of one of New Orleans only traffic circles. More about the monument here, along with live shots of its removal.
Senator Mazie Hirono is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer
The Hawaii democrat, one of the stars of Wednesday’s essay on Congressional caucuses of color and their role in advocating for environmental justice, is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer at a Washington, D.C. area hospital. Hirono says her treatment will include surgery to remove her right kidney and an outpatient treatment to remove a lesion on one of her ribs. She has been told to expect a full recovery. “I will continue working during my recovery, and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” she said in a statement. And, in a separate e-mail to voters, she declared she plans to run again in 2018. “The stakes are too high and our shared values are under attack like never before,” she said. The Japanese immigrant has been a particularly vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s travel ban. E hoʻoikaika koke, Senator Hirono.
A great workaround for graduates with kinky/curly natural hair
With graduation season upon us, we are also reminded that academic excellence comes in many ages, shapes, colors, and hairstyles. So if you’ve never tried to get your mortarboard cap over your natural hair, then you don’t know how hard it is to keep it on your head. It’s almost like it was designed for people with a certain kind of straight hair! Twitter user @RawNefertiti posted a short video with what may be the greatest lifehack in nappy hair academic history. Enjoy. It's really the best thing ever.
The Woke Leader
Learn more about the modern white supremacy movement
To that end, consider checking out the American Renaissance website. Jared Taylor, the ever-present host, is a calm, grandfatherly Yale grad who wholeheartedly believes in the revolutionary nature of the alt-right. “[O]ur movement tends to be male-oriented, but every dissident or revolutionary movement tends to be for that matter,” he says, citing Martin Luther and Lenin. “It’s only later that the people who want to change society are joined by women.” Recruiting women is the purpose of this 28-minute conversation is with Lana Lokteff, a lovely young millennial who is very active in white supremacy circles. They begin with feminism – the domain of bougie-bored housewives, spinsters, minorities and ugly women. Then they explore how the alt-right and nationalism can provide what women really want – a nice home with a real man, children, time to be beautiful and security. You’ll also learn why biological parents make better leaders (sorry, homosexuals) and how the benevolence of white folks is dooming them to racial ignominy. “We are the only race that really cares about the survival, happiness, health and welfare of other races,” says Taylor. “And we’ve taken this kind of philanthropy to just suicidal lengths.” Although it’s unlikely that you’ll be persuaded by their arguments, it’s worth understanding how seriously they’re taking them – and how closely they track with “traditional” American values.
A data visualization of every cardigan Mister Rogers ever wore
Mister Rogers is generating a bit of buzz lately, thanks in part to a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” marathon running this week on Twitch. That inspired The Awl writer Owen Phillips to track down more information about Rogers’s famous cardigans. He uncovered perhaps the greatest data visualization of all time, based on every color of every sweater Rogers wore on every show from 1979-2001. The idea was the brainchild of Tim Lybarger, a high school counselor from Illinois. The viz shows a clear pattern over time, as Rogers largely abandons pastel tones by the late 1980s for darker hues. Once you’re done with the sweaters, take a few minutes to visit the Esquire archives for Tom Junod’s 1998 profile of Fred Rogers, the man who changed television, and for a short time, childhood. It’s one of the best profiles ever written, and it will make you miss Mister Rogers even if he was never your thing. Really. You will.
The future of leadership? Black women
But you knew that, right? Paolo Gaudiano and Ellen Hunt, inclusive leadership experts, have written a column that flags the trend of black women increasingly finding their way into leadership positions across all industries, including government, non-profit, and academia. “And now they are using their success to raise their visibility, share their experiences and inspire more black women to take up the challenges of leadership,” they say. Click through for the data they cite, and to share with all your black women friends who may need a reminder that they're part of a trend we need to continue. Best of all, Gaudiano and Hunt pay it all forward by compiling a list of 28 black women they’ve recently seen shine at important industry events. “The next time you need a speaker or panelist for an event, or if you are looking for outstanding talent, please reach out to them.” They’re updating the list regularly, so drop them a line. Don’t be shy! They’ll be hearing from me.