Tech
Search
On LeadingGE’s Jeff Immelt: “Everybody Hated Me, Everybody”
Business Leaders And Government Officials Attend Washington Ideas Forum
DroneYou No Longer Have to Register Your Drone
A drone is flown for recreational purposes in the sky above Old Bethpage, New York on September 5, 2015.
White HousePresident Trump Dominated Media Coverage in First 100 Days, Study Says
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Mesa, Arizona
bridgewaterWorld’s Top Hedge Fund Predicts U.S. Stocks Will Drop if Donald Trump Is Impeached
Delivering Alpha - Season 2016
New Amazon Bookstore In Dedham, MA
Customers visit the new Amazon bookstore at Legacy Place in Dedham, MA on Feb. 25, 2017.  John Tlumacki—Boston Globe via Getty Images
Amazon

Amazon’s Next Bookstore May Be in This City

Leena Rao
4:00 PM ET

Over the past year, Amazon has been quickly opening a number of brick and mortar bookstores. It appears that the company is continuing that push, this time in Los Angeles, according to filings by with the L.A. Department of Building and Safety.

Amazon has applied for a building permit for a bookstore in the Westfield Mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. The store would mark the company's first entry into Los Angeles, the nation's second largest city, and yet another sign of its seriousness about traditional retail.

Amazon was originally founded with the ambition of putting brick and mortar bookstores out of business. However, in past year Amazon has been creating more physical stores where people can browse and buy books, as well as buy the hardware devices that Amazon manufactures and sells such as the Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and Fire Tablet gadgets.

Amazon is also testing a new grocery store in Seattle, which is currently available only to the company's employees. It hasn't announced any expansion plans beyond this one outlet, although it's widely believed to be eyeing more such stores.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Amazon currently operates bookstores in Boston, San Diego, Portland and Seattle and has disclosed plans for additional stores in Chicago, New Jersey, New York City, and Bellevue.

For more on Amazon, watch:

Last year, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos talked at the company's annual shareholder meeting about opening more stores, but he did not reveal how many. “In these early days it’s all about learning, rather than trying to earn a lot of revenue,” Bezos said about the bookstores. At the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. a year ago, Bezos added that Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores are about “satisfying a completely different need." It’s about browsing and discovery,” he said.

Amazon's dual online and brick and mortar strategy could pay off.

Amazon executive Andy Jassy, who heads the company’s cloud unit for business customers, Amazon Web Services, said in late 2016 that the company has been "pleased with the early results” of the stores.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE