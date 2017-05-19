Amazon’s Next Bookstore May Be in This City

Customers visit the new Amazon bookstore at Legacy Place in Dedham, MA on Feb. 25, 2017. John Tlumacki—Boston Globe via Getty Images

Over the past year, Amazon has been quickly opening a number of brick and mortar bookstores. It appears that the company is continuing that push, this time in Los Angeles, according to filings by with the L.A. Department of Building and Safety.

Amazon has applied for a building permit for a bookstore in the Westfield Mall in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal . The store would mark the company's first entry into Los Angeles, the nation's second largest city, and yet another sign of its seriousness about traditional retail.

Amazon was originally founded with the ambition of putting brick and mortar bookstores out of business. However, in past year Amazon has been creating more physical stores where people can browse and buy books, as well as buy the hardware devices that Amazon manufactures and sells such as the Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and Fire Tablet gadgets.

Amazon is also testing a new grocery store in Seattle, which is currently available only to the company's employees. It hasn't announced any expansion plans beyond this one outlet, although it's widely believed to be eyeing more such stores.

Amazon currently operates bookstores in Boston, San Diego, Portland and Seattle and has disclosed plans for additional stores in Chicago, New Jersey, New York City, and Bellevue.

Last year, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos talked at the company's annual shareholder meeting about opening more stores, but he did not reveal how many. “In these early days it’s all about learning, rather than trying to earn a lot of revenue,” Bezos said about the bookstores. At the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. a year ago, Bezos added that Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores are about “satisfying a completely different need." It’s about browsing and discovery,” he said.

Amazon's dual online and brick and mortar strategy could pay off.

Amazon executive Andy Jassy, who heads the company’s cloud unit for business customers, Amazon Web Services, said in late 2016 that the company has been "pleased with the early results” of the stores.