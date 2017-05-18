The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 18

France's new president Emmanuel Macron took a page out of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's playbook yesterday by fulfilling his campaign pledge to appoint a cabinet that is gender-balanced. Of the 22 new ministers, 11 are women .

Among the new appointees, many of whom are political newcomers, are Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel, who was named sports minister, and Sylvie Goulard, a French politician who will be defense minister.

Canada's Trudeau famously appointed a 50% female cabinet after being elected the nation's 23rd—and second youngest—prime minister, stating he wanted a ministerial team "that looks like Canada" because "it's 2015." Likewise, Hillary Clinton had vowed to appoint a cabinet with gender parity during her 2016 bid for the U.S. presidency, stating in April 2016 : "I am going to have a cabinet that looks like America, and 50% of America is women."

President Donald Trump, notably, never made such a promise. Of his 23 secretaries who required Senate confirmation, four are women.

Macron, meanwhile, did not deliver on all his campaign pledges. The self-proclaimed feminist who often touted his campaign staff's gender balance, declared in March that he “wished” to appoint a woman as prime minister . Rather than fulfilling that aim, he chose Edouard Philippe , who—in addition to being a (male) center-right moderate and mayor of the Normandy port town of Le Havre—is the author of several political novels whose narrator possesses a misogynistic streak. Quartz has a run-down of a few cringe-worthy passages , including one in which the narrator, a top political aide, ogles at the breasts of a press secretary, whom he describes as a “trophy."

Thankfully, early signs indicate the reality of Macron's government won't reflect Philippe's works of fiction.

— @clairezillman