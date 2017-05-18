Retail
Starbucks

Starbucks Is Now Selling Coffee Ice Cubes

Jennifer Calfas
9:01 AM ET

Starbucks may have found a solution to keep iced drinks fresh and not diluted this summer: Coffee Ice.

That's frozen ice cubes made out of coffee and not water. They may not be as visually appealing as the Unicorn Frappuccino, but they do provide an extra caffeine boost to an iced coffee that may be diluted by ice cubes as they melt into water.

The new option is only available at 100 stores in St. Louis and Baltimore, and for a limited time, ABC News reports. Customers pay 80 cents to add the special ice to any iced espresso or brewed coffee.

Starbucks isn't the only coffee maker to sell special ice cubes. Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme revealed their own coffee ice cubes—dubbed "Cube Beverages"—at some of their South Korea locations last fall, according to Delish.

In 2016, Starbucks provided step-by-step instructions on how to make coffee ice cubes. The process seems to only involve 16 ounces of brewed coffee and an ice tray, so if you're unable to purchase the Coffee Ice for now, you can still try it at home.

A representative from Starbucks has not responded to request for comment.

