Entertainment
Search
Mastering DataWhy Warren Buffett May Be Wrong on AI and Insurance
Tesla Introduces Self-Driving Features With Software Upgrade
gift guide7 Father’s Day Gifts For the Dad Who Loves Sports
Father and son jogging in autumn park
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump’s Brand Is Getting Heat for How Much It Pays Workers in China
Ivanka Trump Visits RNC Headquarters In Washington DC
StarbucksStarbucks Is Now Selling Coffee Ice Cubes
Starbucks To Raise Prices On Select Drinks, And Lower On Simple Drinks
The Hollywood Reporter Celebrates "The 35 Most Powerful People In Media" - Arrivals
Roger Ailes.  Stephen Lovekin — Getty Images
roger ailes

Roger Ailes, Fox News Founder, Dies at 77

Madeline Farber
9:09 AM ET

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who built the cable television station into a political force, has died at the age of 77.

In a statement given to the Drudge Report, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said: "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

It's currently unknown how the former chairman and CEO of the cable news network died.

Prior to his death, Ailes was accused by former anchors at Fox — including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, among others — of sexual harassment. The scandal resulted in his resignation last summer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE