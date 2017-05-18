Roger Ailes, Fox News Founder, Dies at 77

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes , who built the cable television station into a political force, has died at the age of 77.

In a statement given to the Drudge Report , his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said: "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

It's currently unknown how the former chairman and CEO of the cable news network died.

Prior to his death, Ailes was accused by former anchors at Fox — including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, among others — of sexual harassment. The scandal resulted in his resignation last summer .