The King of the Netherlands Has a Secret Side Job As a Commercial Airline Pilot

The King of the Netherlands has been living a double life as a co-pilot for a commercial Dutch airline.

King Willem-Alexander has been flying approximately twice a month for the KLM airline for just over 20 years, according to Sky News.

The royal pilot was never seen by passengers, though they could hear his voice announcing information. However, the planes he flies are being phased out by KLM ( aflyy ) , and Willem-Alexander reportedly says he does not plan to learn how to fly the larger model they'll be replaced with.

He described flying as a "hobby" and noted that the experience is a "relaxing" break from his royal duties, according to Sky News.