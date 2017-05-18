Tech
Android

Google Is Getting Rid of Those Weird Android Emoji Blobs

Madeline Farber
7:39 AM ET

Google is finally getting rid of those default, blob-like emojis.

The Verge reports that although Google tried to change the emojis for the Android N, it wasn't good enough. Now, the tech giant is completely recreating the emojis, and will feature them for the first time on the Android O.

The redesign process took about 18 months, and was not widely publicized — according to The Verge, it was only briefly mentioned that Android O users would be able to download the new emojis. It's important to note, however, that the new emojis are now the default, meaning you won't be able to change back to the old ones once you download them.

If you can't wait to try out the new emojis, you can install the beta release of Android O. Regardless, the new emojis will be a part of the new OS update that will be officially released this summer.

