Leadership
Search
Brainstorm TechFortune Brainstorm Tech 2017 Livestream
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017 logo banner
Best CompaniesGoogle Is Turning Your Gmail Account Into a Mobile Wallet
Most Powerful WomenWhat Every Business Leader Gets Wrong About ‘the Workplace of the Future’
THE INTERN
drug developmentJohnson & Johnson Unveils Ambitious Multi-Billion Dollar Plan
Johnson &amp; Johnson Products Ahead Of Earnings
Leadership

President Trump Is Interviewing These Four People for FBI Director

Alana Abramson
4:09 PM ET

President Trump is conducting interviews Wednesday for four potential replacements for FBI director following his surprise firing of James Comey earlier this month, the White House announced.

The candidates range from former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman to the current acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The other two candidates are former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating and former FBI official Richard McFeeley.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the interviews are slated to start when the President returns in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon. Trump traveled to Connecticut earlier in the day to give the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Two members of Congress that Trump had reportedly been considering for the position — Texas Sen. John Cornyn and South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy — withdrew their names earlier this week, emphasizing that the new director should be apolitical.

"I think the country deserves a woman or a man who is devoid of political taint," Gowdy said on Fox News. "They [citizens] deserve an FBI Director that is above reproach."

The position of a permanent FBI director remains vacant after Trump fired Comey last week, which quickly became a controversial topic and raised questions about the future of the bureau's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While presidents have the power to hire and fire FBI directors, they are typically appointed to 10-year terms in order to avoid electoral politics.

Trump said last week that he wanted a speedy selection process to replace Comey. "We can make a fast decision." he said, highlighting the possibility that an announcement could come before he leaves on his first foreign trip this Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE