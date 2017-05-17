Retail
Search
Donald TrumpHere’s A Closer Look At Donald Trump’s Disturbingly Deep Ties To Russia
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST
Best CompaniesGoogle Is Not Going the Way of Kleenex, Cellophane, or Aspirin
FRANCE-INTERNET-GOOGLE
Washington D.C.Sen. Thom Tillis Says He’s ‘Fine’ After Collapsing During D.C. Race
Senators Return To Capitol Hill After Recess
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Delivers Commencement Address at Coast Guard Academy: Watch Online
President Trump Hosts Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan At White House
Target

Target Shares Go Flying On Smaller Than Expected Sales Decline

Phil Wahba
8:22 AM ET

It was not quite the retail apocalypse for Target (tgt).

The chain on Wednesday reported a smaller than expected first-quarter comparable sales decline, buoyed by an improving retail environment in the latter two months and improving apparel sales that got a boost from a temporary collection by designer Victoria Beckham.

A 1.5% decline, though hardly a return to the good old days for Target, was far less dramatic than the 3.6% drop Wall Street analysts were fearing, according to Consensus Metrix.

After other retailers—notably Kohl's (kss), J.C. Penney (jcp), and Macy's (m)—last week reported awful quarterly numbers, investors were nervous. But by beating expectations, however modest, Target sent its shares up 7.5% in premarket trading.

Nonetheless, there was still ample reason for investors to be concerned about Target longer-term: the company said fewer customers came into stores and bought fewer items on average, an ongoing problem for the retailer, and one that shows its challenges in fighting back its biggest rivals, Walmart (wmt) and Amazon.com (amzn). What's more, online sales rose 22% in the quarter, a much slower pace than in the preceding two quarters.

Still, Target benefitted from strong demand for swimwear, and some electronics such as the Nintendo Switch gaming console. And more encouragingly, apparel sales were strong, in marked contrast to the challenges faced by department stores and specialty apparel chains of late.

Earlier this year, Target said it would be more aggressive on prices and focus more marketing on getting that message across; improve stores; overhaul many of its house brands; and develop two new ones. Those efforts would cost an expected $7 billion, news that startled investors in February as it underlined how far Target had fallen behind its rivals on certain fronts.

Revenue in the quarter ended April 29 fell 1.1% to $16.02 billion, while profit was $1.21 per share excluding certain items. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $15.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yet Target CEO Brian Cornell sounded a note of caution. "While we are confident in our plans, we are facing multiple headwinds in the current landscape. As a result, we will continue to plan our business prudently while preparing our team to chase business when we have an opportunity," he said.

And the company didn't increase its already cautious profit forecast for the year despite handily beating forecasts in the first quarter, showing that happy retail days are not here again yet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE