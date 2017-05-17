On Point

The growing crisis of mental health and the modern work place

Two Fortune stories are serving to highlight different aspects of a serious and growing problem: The need for a better mental health care. The first is from Geoff Smith, who wrote an important essay in today’s CEO Daily about a new survey that shows drug use among the U.S. workforce is at a 12-year high. The second, from Laura Entis, shares new data showing depression is now the world’s most widespread illness. There is, of course, a direct line from addiction and depression to decreased productivity, which is the business case for caring about this. But the human aspect informs the leadership imperative. I would hasten to add that the personal costs for employees of color facing depression or addiction can be even higher. Because we typically accumulate less personal wealth or reserves over time, a setback can be career-killing. And we're less likely to ask for help. In the case of illegal drug use, we're less likely than our white counterparts to fare well if the criminal justice system becomes involved. But you knew that.

Fortune

Opinion: The majority-minority isn’t really going to happen

It’s hard to know what to make of this opinion piece written by Herbert Gans, an author, Columbia professor, and sociologist. He says the prediction that the U.S. will become a majority-minority nation by 2040ish is based on faulty data collection, but more tellingly, by a mistaken notion of “whiteness” itself. “Simply put, the demographers have not taken into account how the perception of race is likely to change in the coming years.” He cites the historic “whitening” of otherwise unwelcome immigrants, namely the Irish in the last century. “The same whitening is now taking place among the descendants of Asian and light-skinned Latinos, particularly those already in the middle class.” His take: The majority of the U.S. will be transformed back to white by 2040. My take: No they won’t. But maybe we should all discuss it?

New York Times

Your favorite showrunners talk about work, representing, and life in Hollywood

The Hollywood Reporter brought 12 big-name showrunners together to talk about how the world influences the work they do. Ava DuVernay spoke candidly about the fear of losing opportunities. “I'm running around doing everything because I love it but also because there is the fear that any artist has that there won't be another question asked to say no to,” she says. “And on top of that, the fear that the industry might shift in terms of its attention to women right now or the current renaissance regarding people of color, specifically black folk on TV, and then you're left with nothing.” My second favorite moment was when Kenya Barris told Judd Apatow that “I wanted to be the black Judd Apatow because I wanted to be able to jump around,” and multi-task. Apatow responded that focusing on one project works “only if you're better than your writers, but everyone that I work with is better than me. So when I'm not around, things improve.” Big laughs. Click through for transcript and video.

Hollywood Reporter

How IBM, Accenture, PwC, and Deloitte are shaking up marketing

So, this piece is fascinating for many reasons. First, it describes a real shift in marketing – the big consultancies have data, and advertisers need it. According to the story, they’re “wooing chief marketing officers with their vast array of strategic and data analytics solutions to big business problems that traditional advertising can no longer solve alone.” It seems to be working. The four consultancies have just cracked Ad Age’s list of the ten largest creative agencies in the world. While they’re increasingly found in the traditional pitch process, they’ve got a serious advantage over traditional creative agencies – they already do major business with C-Suites around the world. But here’s what went unsaid in this article: They also appear on every single “best place to work for diversity” list there is. Like, all of them. And they’re the rising stars in advertising and marketing? Let the beauty of that sink in for a moment.

Ad Age

When the Muslim at the airport is a hero, not your enemy

Syed Ali is a combat veteran, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, a NYC police officer, and by his photo, a dapper fellow who has a way with a fedora. And yet, last month he was detained and threatened with incarceration by Customs agents who tagged him for secondary screening at JFK Airport. He was kept for hours. “Are you telling me that every guy with the last name Ali is a terrorist? Are you telling me every guy with brown skin coming in from overseas is a terrorist?” he told The New York Times. He’d been returning from a vacation after a two-year deployment to Kuwait, fighting the Islamic State, but he's being targeted in other ways. “I’m more concerned with, what is the average citizen going through?” he said. “It’s happening to other people and it’s probably a lot worse.”

New York Times