Johnson &amp; Johnson Products Ahead Of Earnings
The drug maker has its sights set high. Photograph by Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images
drug development

Johnson & Johnson Unveils Ambitious Multi-Billion Dollar Plan

Sy Mukherjee
4:56 PM ET

Johnson & Johnson isn't resting on its laurels. The drug giant said on Wednesday that it wants to get more than ten of it experimental "blockbuster" drugs—i.e., those that could rake in at least $1 billion in sales every year—either on the market or filed for FDA approval by 2021.

The company's Janssen biopharmaceutical unit is developing this eclectic mix of treatments. The drug candidates would tackle everything from neurological disorders like depression to cancer and deadly respiratory diseases.

J&J has been on a mission to hustle as many new therapies onto the market as possible. For instance, the company's rare blood cancer drug Darzalex nabbed an FDA approval in 2015 and has shown continued promise in followup clinical trials when combined with other cancer treatments.

And this latest goal doesn't even include the company's plans—typical of biopharma—to get the FDA to approve J&J therapies already on the market for different kinds of diseases.

