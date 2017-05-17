Tech
Search
The Dog MatchmakerHow This Entrepreneur Turned Her Love of Dogs Into a Business
MPWIvanka Trump Holds Bipartisan Meeting on Human Trafficking
Ivanka Trump Attends W20 Conference In Berlin
AirbnbNew York’s Housecleaners Become Collateral Damage in Airbnb Crackdown
PointCloudGoogle’s Home Speaker Just Made Phone Calls A Bit Easier
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Best Companies

Google Lens Aims to Make Your Camera Smarter

Leena Rao
1:49 PM ET

Google is making its camera a lot more smarter with a new feature called Google Lens, which will recognize images of items and be able to give users additional information about these images.

"We're at an inflection point with vision," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai, at the search giant's developer conference, Google I/O, on Wednesday.

Google Lens (“goog”) is a feature of the company's voice assistant, Google Assistant. Google Assistant is available on Android phones and iPhones as well as the company's home automation device, Google Home. It can respond to questions about the weather and traffic, and can also connect to things like personal calendars and Gmail accounts. Pichai said that Lens will also be integrated into Google's popular mobile photo sharing app, Google Photos, which has 500 million active users.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Google Lens lets consumers take an image that is shown through the camera of a phone, and the app should understand what it is looking at and provide information based on the image. For example, Lens could look at an image of a flower, it will tell users what type of flower they are looking at.

Users can also use point the camera at a restaurant and it will give users reviews of the restaurant. One crowd pleasing use case was being able to point the camera at a Wi-Fi router's password, which instantly connected the device to the Wi-Fi point.

"This is about computers understanding images," Pichai added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE