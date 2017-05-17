Leadership
Donald Trump

President Trump Delivers Commencement Address at Coast Guard Academy: Watch Online

Katie Reilly
9:21 AM ET

Facing scrutiny over a report that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump will address the graduating class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday.

The speech will be Trump's second commencement address as President. He spoke on Saturday to graduates at Liberty University, a Christian university where Trump was welcomed early in the Republican primary.

For more than 25 years, the sitting president has delivered a commencement address at one of the U.S. service academies each year.

Former President Barack Obama spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2011 and 2015.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET at the Academy in New London, Conn. Watch Trump's address live here.

