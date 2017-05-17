Leadership
Search
Term SheetWeWork CEO Talks Revenue, Funding and Community
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2016
Term SheetThe Next Generation of Retailers Is Using Physical Stores for Branding, Not Sales
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Startups and Venture Capital
Air CanadaAn Air Canada Flight Was Diverted to Orlando After a Passenger Tried to Open the Cabin Door
The plane of Air Canada, with German-Can
GoogleWatch Live: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speak at Google I/O 2017
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Mitt Romney Interviews Former Running Mate Paul Ryan In Chicago
Paul Ryan.  John Gress — Getty Images
Paul Ryan

Speaker Paul Ryan: ‘We Need the Facts’ on James Comey’s Firing

Catherine Trautwein
10:50 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."

Ryan says a House committee has "appropriately" requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump. A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau's investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ryan raised questions about Comey's account of that meeting. The Wisconsin Republican says Congress will want to know if Trump asked Comey to end the probe, "why didn't he take action at the time."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE