The 5 Social Media Habits That Turn Off Recruiters the Most

This article originally appeared on Monster.com.
If you’re in the middle of a job search, you likely already know that your social media pages need to be free of any incriminating activity, otherwise you risk waving red flags in the face of hiring managers, bullfighter-style.
In fact, nearly one in five employers have turned down a candidate because of social media, according to a report by YouGov, a UK-based market research company, which surveyed more than 2,000 business decision makers.
Of course, you know you probably shouldn’t publicly post those pics from last night’s rager—and yes, 47% of recruiters do indeed frown on party photos, and 71% just say no to drug references, in case you were wondering—but the survey revealed some more surprising mistakes we all might be making with our social profiles, even when we’re stone cold sober.
Here are some surprising finds:
- What could be worse for your professional reputation than posting a picture of yourself ripping shots while wearing a rhinestone tiara?Answer: Spelling mistakes and grammar errors.
That’s right: The survey found that 56% of employers would put the brakes on hiring someone whose social media posts regularly confuse there, their, and they’re. That’s a whopping nine percentage points higher than drunk pics.If you’re not already, get used to checking your spelling and grammar each and every time you have something to post.
