Leadership
Search
literatureThis Is the One Book Bill Gates Says New Graduates Should Read
Bill Gates Makes Speech At Peking University
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: May 16th
quarterly earnings reportsHome Depot Shares Jump After Reporting Unexpected Rise in Sales
Home Depot Earnings Up 14 Percent In First Quarter
FacebookFacebook Is Being Fined Hundreds of Thousands of Euros in France
Facebook To Detail Updates To News Feed At Press Event
White House

President Trump Says He Had ‘Absolute Right’ to Share Intelligence With Russia

Jennifer Calfas
8:32 AM ET

President Donald Trump defended his sharing of classified intelligence with Russian officials on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying he had an "absolute right" to do so.

Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials in a meeting last week, detailing an Islamic State threat focused on the use of laptops on airplanes, the Washington Post reported, citing current and former U.S. officials. The New York Times and BuzzFeed News were quick to confirm the story Monday evening.

Both Democrats and some Republicans criticized the release of classified information to Russian officials Monday evening.

In his first comment on the issue, Trump appeared to confirm details outlined in the report.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining......to terrorism and airline flight safety," Trump said in a series of tweets. "Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."

Trump's tweets contradicted a number of White House statements on the meeting, which denied that Trump had shared intelligence methods or sources with the Russians.

The conversation between Trump and Russian foreign minister Sergey V. Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak occurred at a meeting at the White House last week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE