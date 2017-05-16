Luxury
SWITZERLAND-AUCTION-JEWELLRY-DIAMOND-LIFESTYLE
Fabrice Coffrini—AFP/Getty Images  FABRICE COFFRINI AFP/Getty Images
Jewelry

These Diamond Earrings Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $57 Million at Auction

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:25 PM ET

A pair of diamond earrings broke a world record after they sold for more than a combined $57 million.

The diamond earrings were sold Tuesday as part of Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels & Noble Jewels auction in Geneva. The company announced the world record-breaking auction price of $57,425,478 on their Twitter account Tuesday.

The Apollo Blue diamond earring sold for $42,087,302, and the Artemis Pink diamond earring sold for $15,338,176.

The Apollo Blue and Artemis Pink diamond earrings, though technically a pair of earrings together, were offered separately due to their "extreme rarity, power and presence," according to Sotheby's.

The Apollo Blue has an estimated value of $38 million to $50 million, while the Artemis Pink has an estimated worth of $12.5 million to $18 million.

Both considered two of the chemically purest diamonds, David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's international jewelry division said they are "by far the most important pair of earrings ever offered at auction."

