Amazon’s Alexa Will Now Tell You What You’ve Missed

Amazon’s Alexa is getting better at letting people know what they have missed.

The retail giant said Tuesday that it would debut a new feature for its Alexa voice-activated assistant that lets businesses and developers notify people of new information via skills. (Amazon refers to apps developed for its Alexa digital assistant as skills)

Some of the organizations that will incorporate the new feature include the weather forecasting service AccuWeather, The Washington Post , food delivery service Just Eat, and family locator service Life360. Alexa users will also be able to receive shopping notifications regarding Amazon’s online store via Alexa.

Amazon ( amzn ) said that people can ask Alexa, which is also embedded in Amazon’s web-connected Echo speaker, the following two phrases to trigger a notification: “Alexa, what did I miss?” or “Alexa, what are my notifications?”

In the case of The Washington Post , which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the newspaper will be able to send people the latest breaking news via Alexa once a user asks Alexa to tell them what they missed.

But businesses and developers will have to seek permission from users before they can send them notifications, Amazon said, noting developers would be able to add notifications to skills “in the coming months” before the company eventually debuts the feature to the wider public.