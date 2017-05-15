SCOTUS Delivers a Temporary Victory for Voting Rights

On Point

How homeownership is driving income inequality

I cut my teeth as a financial journalist, so I’ve long believed that understanding how financial systems work is one of the best ways to explain how inequality thrives. This piece from The New York Times Magazine does all this and more. “Almost a decade removed from the foreclosure crisis that began in 2008, the nation is facing one of the worst affordable-housing shortages in generations.” The profound tax and wealth advantages that homeowners enjoy over renters will widen the inequality divide even further. The talent pipeline leaks because people, typically people of color, can’t afford a home, not just because they can’t code. So, who’s going to address the mortgage interest deduction problem? A must read.

New York Times

A white cop sues for racial taunts after a DNA test revealed he had some African ancestry

After the results of a DNA ancestry test revealed that his genetic makeup may be 18% of African origin, Police Sgt. Cleon Brown of Hastings, Mich. says that his fellow cops began to harass him. According to his lawsuit, even the chief of police joined in, calling him “Kunta” - the primary character from “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.” Brown also claims that fellow cops began whispering “Black Lives Matter” to him when he walked by, a tan colored Santa appeared in his holiday stocking with “18%” written on the beard, and that he was asked to resign. But the city says it was Brown who initiated the jokes. “In fact, Sgt. Brown joked about it in racially derogatory ways such as suggesting [that] he now knows why he ‘likes chicken so much,’ ‘the 18% is all in my pants,’ as well as other similarly inappropriate and derogatory comments and stereotypes,” the city said in a statement. I looked up Hastings in the census records our tax dollars pay for. It’s a sweet little town of 7,095 souls, 97% of whom are white. Some 21% of the citizens are living in poverty.

Diversity Inc

Who is radicalizing the white men?

Lincoln Blades, writer and creator of the online magazine ThisIsYourConscience.com , asks a question we should all be raising regularly: Who gets labeled a terrorist? He begins by pointing to the most recent example of race-based terrorism, the April 30th shooting at a San Diego area pool, in which a white man targeted black and Latinx families. Police expressed doubt that race was a factor. “America has been reticent to label white male mass shooters as domestic terrorists,” he says, “and there's a hesitation from politicians, law enforcement agencies, and society as a whole, to investigate what animates the brutal actions of these attackers, who are mostly white and male, and whose actions are often rationalized .” These are not gentle loners. “[T]he number one question that Americans of all backgrounds should be asking is: Who and what is radicalizing white male terrorists?"

Teen Vogue

A driven attorney is making the case for transgender and gay rights

This is a fascinating profile of Chase Strangio, a dedicated attorney with a specialty that’s been keeping him very busy: gay marriage and transgender rights. He’s part of the ACLU team that’s been suing to get the now telegenic Gavin Grimm access to the boy’s bathroom at his rural Virgina high school. He’s also the lead counsel for whistleblower Chelsea Manning. But Strangio is also the much-tattooed son of a Trump-voting Breitbart fan, a new father, and a preternaturally sharp legal mind who, as a transgender man, is no stranger to identity struggles. There are very few transgender lawyers, say experts. Now that Strangio is so high profile, it makes him both a hero and a target. "Part of me always felt like an outsider and a freak," Strangio says.

Mother Jones

Capitalism is ruining everything. Discuss

Here’s an interesting interview with Paul de Grauwe, an economist at the London School of Economics and author of The Limits of the Markets (Oxford University Press). He says that the long-standing tension between free markets and governments comes to a head for two predictable reasons. One is the environment. “Without government control, the markets will lead to so much destruction of the environment that people will reject it—that’s when the market hits its limit,” he says. The next is inequality. “What do you do with a market system that creates great benefits for many people but also hardship for those in society that lose?” Widespread political instability, then, is a direct result of the limits of markets. So what are the risks and rewards of a market-led v government-led society? A must read. Then, let's talk.

Quartz