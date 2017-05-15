Retail
Search
drug developmentWhy the Companies That Actually Make Your Drugs Are in a Merger Frenzy
483106863
ransomwareThese Cybersecurity Stocks Are Beating the WannaCry Ransomware Hackers
Blue world map on blue paper
AmazonAmazon Places a Bigger Bet on Furniture
SNAPSnap Surges After Wall Street Heavyweights Reveal Stakes
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
Burrito
Burrito in Southern California Sergio Salvador/Getty Images
Recalls

Green Chile Recalls Nearly 253,000 Pounds of Burritos Due to Listeria Concerns

Mahita Gajanan
11:24 AM ET

The New Mexico-based Green Chile Food Company recalled 252,854 pounds of meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The ready-to-eat frozen burritos were manufactured between March 8 and May 10, the USDA said Saturday. The recalled products include burritos filled with egg, chicken, pork and beef that were shipped to locations in California, Illinois, Oregon and South Dakota.

A USDA inspector discovered contamination during a routine check of Green Chile's beef and potato burrito. No illnesses have been reported yet.

A list of the potentially contaminated products is available here. Consumers are advised to throw away or return the burritos.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE