Green Chile Recalls Nearly 253,000 Pounds of Burritos Due to Listeria Concerns

The New Mexico-based Green Chile Food Company recalled 252,854 pounds of meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The ready-to-eat frozen burritos were manufactured between March 8 and May 10 , the USDA said Saturday. The recalled products include burritos filled with egg, chicken, pork and beef that were shipped to locations in California, Illinois, Oregon and South Dakota.

A USDA inspector discovered contamination during a routine check of Green Chile's beef and potato burrito. No illnesses have been reported yet.

A list of the potentially contaminated products is available here . Consumers are advised to throw away or return the burritos.