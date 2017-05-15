Green Chile Recalls Nearly 253,000 Pounds of Burritos Due to Listeria Concerns

The New Mexico-based Green Chile Food Company recalled 252,854 pounds of meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.
The ready-to-eat frozen burritos were manufactured between March 8 and May 10, the USDA said Saturday. The recalled products include burritos filled with egg, chicken, pork and beef that were shipped to locations in California, Illinois, Oregon and South Dakota.
A USDA inspector discovered contamination during a routine check of Green Chile's beef and potato burrito. No illnesses have been reported yet.
A list of the potentially contaminated products is available here. Consumers are advised to throw away or return the burritos.