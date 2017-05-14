Tech
Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live Introduces New ‘Amazon Echo Silver’ for Older People

Jennifer Calfas
1:15 PM ET

A new iteration of the popular Amazon Echo created by Saturday Night Live may be more suitable for the Greatest Generation.

The "Amazon Echo Silver" has features specifically geared toward older generations, including the ability to respond to any name and provide insight on local happenings around the neighborhood.

"It's super loud and responds to any name even remotely close to Alexa," the narrator in the advertisement said in Saturday's sketch.

The mock advertisement included examples of older people using the Amazon Echo Silver for uses like asking about the weather, baseball players who have since passed away and adjusting the thermostat.

"And it has an 'Uh Huh' feature for long, rambling stories," the narrator said. That means the Amazon Echo Silver will listen to stories, inserting "uh huh" ever few words to appear as if it were listening.

Amazon recently launched new features for its Amazon Echo, including the ability to take full-length photos with a camera that will also judge user's outfit choices.

The company also recently announced the new Amazon Echo Show, which is a seven-inch touchscreen with more powerful speakers.

Watch the full SNL advertisement below.

