Leadership
Search
GermanyMeet the Openly Gay Woman Who’s Now Leading Germany’s Right-Wing Populists
Alternative for Germany Party Holds Federal Congress
ransomwareMicrosoft Windows Now Patched Against WannaCry Ransomware Attack
The Microsoft Windows XP log-in screen is displayed on a lap
Donald TrumpTrump Says He Wants to Pick New FBI Director Quickly
Donald Trump has not said a lot on the subject since he fired FBI Director James Comey.
LeadershipHow You Can Become a Morning Person
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during Liberty University's commencement ceremony May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Delivers Commencement Address at Liberty University

Aric Jenkins
12:27 PM ET

President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at Liberty University Saturday with a reoccurring theme of religion throughout his speech.

"As long as I am your president, no one is ever going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what's in your heart," the President said to an audience of more than 6,100 students at the private Christian university.

"In America, we don’t worship government," Trump added at one point. "We worship God."

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is an evangelical icon and endorsed Trump in January 2016.

"I do not believe that any President in our lifetimes has done so much that has benefited the Christian community in such a short timespan than Donald Trump," Falwell Jr. said at the commencement ceremony.

Trump also seemed to embrace his perception as a political outsider during his speech, and encouraged graduates to adopt a similar mantra.

"Relish the opportunity to be an outsider," he continued. "Embrace that label. Being an outsider is fine. Embrace the label because it’s the outsiders who change the world and who make a real and lasting difference. The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead."

While much of his address didn't make specific references to his presidency, Trump did manage to slip in an apparent callback.

"Be totally unafraid to challenge entrenched interests and failed power structures," the President said. "Does that sound familiar, by the way?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE