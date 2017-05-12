The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 12

In the U.S., many see Ivanka Trump as women's best hope for a federal policy on paid parental leave, affordable child care, and equal pay. The first daughter spoke about all three issues throughout her father's presidential campaign, and continues to position herself as a proponent of investing in women—both America and abroad. Earlier this month, for example, news broke that Trump is working with the World Bank on an investment fund for female entrepreneurs.

However, in Europe—where, we should note, women are provided with federally-funded paid leave and child care to varying degrees—the focus is on what President Trump's daughter can do to change her dad's mind on climate change and keep the U.S. in the Paris agreement. The BBC's Matt McGrath report s that at a meeting of diplomats in Bonn, Switzerland, the talk was all about how to get through to Ivanka, who has been put in charge of reviewing the U.S. climate policy . Environmental campaigners around the world are reportedly being urged to get in touch with the White House and try to speak to her—instead of her father.

It's understandable that policymakers would turn to Ivanka Trump—after all, she has proven that she has her father's ear. Yet one must wonder whether she is equipped to make the kinds of decisions or give the kind of guidance to the president that people expect of her. It's one thing to work at the family business or even to start your own company—but quite another to be making decisions about something as complex as environmental policy. The idea that she is "the best bet for keeping the U.S. in the Paris climate agreement," as McGrath writes, doesn't inspire much confidence.

—Valentina Zarya ( @valzarya )