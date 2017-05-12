Tech
Search
HollywoodWarner’s ‘King Arthur’ Could Be a Huge Box Office Flop
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Tech-CeteraCEOs Say They Can’t Live Without These Apps
FacebookThe Facebook ‘Thankful’ Flower Reaction is Back for Mother’s Day
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
Market IntelligenceWhy Drug Giant AstraZeneca’s Stock Soared More Than 9% on Friday
BRITAIN-PHARMA-BUSINESS-ASTRAZENECA
Best Companies

The Future of Microsoft’s Xbox One Console May Involve Keyboards

Jonathan Vanian
3:31 PM ET

The line between video game consoles and personal computer is blurring yet again.

Microsoft revealed this week that people would soon be able to connect their Xbox One video game consoles with computer keyboards so they can play games and chat with others while doing so.

Video game consoles like the Xbox One have long required people to use handheld gamepads. By making the Xbox One compatible with keyboards, Microsoft is trying to make it easier for developers to make video games that operate the same for both gaming consoles and PCs.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

There is a catch, however.

Keyboard compatibility will only be available for video games developed using Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform, essentially software for creating apps and games that run on Windows-powered devices like PCs and Xbox. Microsoft has been trying to convince developers to build games using its tool kit.

Microsoft senior product manager Andrew Parsons said this week during the company's annual Build conference for developers that he's "spoken to two different game developers in the last week" who are interested in making games for the Xbox One that use keyboards.

"They’ve got games that they’ve published on Windows and they want to publish on the console, but their game kind of needs chat or it kind of needs the ability to type in a bunch of text,” Parsons said.

Using a type of gamepad that includes a mini keyboard would “diminish the experience for their games,” he said. Therefore, adding the ability to use a full keyboard is important.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Still, Parsons conceded that Microsoft's tool kit only allows coders to use “roughly a quarter” of the Xbox One’s computing resources, which means that their games could be less visually compelling than those created by big gaming studios.

“We are working hard to change that and to make it even better, but right now that’s where we’re at,” Parsons said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE