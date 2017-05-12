Melissa McCarthy Was Spotted Dressed as Sean Spicer Riding a Podium in New York

Melissa McCarthy has apparently revived her Sean Spicer character in New York City.

The actor was seen Friday morning riding a motorized podium dressed as her now famous parody of the White House Press Secretary, and the sighting has gained attention all over social media. Within an hour, "Melissa McCarthy" was already trending on Twitter , as people were sharing and posting videos of the McCarthy/Spicer sight.

McCarthy, who is hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live , already transformed into Spicer in a promo released for the May 13 episode. While McCarthy was likely filming for the upcoming show, a representative for Saturday Night Live did not immediately respond to a request for comment.