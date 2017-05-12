Entertainment
Search
shaleMeet the New Generation of Oklahoma Oil
Warwick Energy Founder and CEO Kate Richard
NAFTAMexico Says It Called President Trump’s Bluff on Quitting NAFTA
Donald Trump
mother's day3 Life Lessons From My Mom That I Use Everyday As A CEO
They Shouldn't Have
TradeCommerce Secretary Ross Calls the New U.S.-China Trade Deal a ‘Herculean Accomplishment’
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
Bahamas Canceled Festival
Mattress and tents set up for attendees of the Fyre Festival, in the Bahamas on April 28, 2017. Jake Strang —AP
fyre festival

Fyre CEO Says Payroll Has Been Suspended Temporarily, Asks Employees to ‘Help Out’

Feliz Solomon
5:37 AM ET

Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland has reportedly informed employees that the company payroll has been indefinitely suspended, adding a new layer of dysfunction to the company after a disastrous promotional festival late last month.

A leaked audio recording obtained and published by Vice News reportedly reveals McFarland telling employees on a conference call that the company would not be able to meet payroll commitments going forward, but that they were free to stay on to “help out.”

“After conferring with our counsel and all financial people, unfortunately we are not able to proceed with payroll immediately,” McFarland reportedly says, telling his staff of about a dozen people that “there’s no more official employment.”

Staff on the call responded at first with confusion, which soon morphed into irritation as employees suggested that resigning could impact their eligibility for unemployment benefits. McFarland then said that he would be willing to terminate staff upon request, according to the audio.

For more on the Fyre Festival, watch Fortune's video:

Celebrity and talent booking firm Fyre Media earned infamy after the promotional Fyre Festival, organized by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, descended into chaos. Billed as a luxury event in the Bahamas catering to the ultra-rich, the substandard food and accommodation in repurposed disaster relief tents outraged attendees, some of whom paid up to $12,000 to attend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE