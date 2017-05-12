Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Want to avoid the next Pepsi ad debacle? Ask your chief diversity officer for help

Here’s one to bookmark and share: Creative agencies are increasingly relying on their diversity officers to help them vet and prevent unintentionally offensive ads from making it to the public. Diversity experts are able to identify subtle and often overlooked problems of dialog, dress, and framing that would be easy for dominant culture creatives to miss. "It would be hard to find a CDO who has not been involved with and a part of a creative review," said Tiffany Warren, chief diversity officer at Omnicom. "Everyone has a certain expertise, and my expertise is to develop and nurture culture. I’m not a creative per se, but I have an eye for cultural nuance." Food for thought: Most products in all industries could use a fresh side-eye now and then.

PR Week

A Boston-area charter school has been punishing black students for wearing braids

Black students who wear their hair in braids or in braids with extensions are facing detention and suspension at the Mystic Valley Charter in Malden, Mass, and some parents are crying foul. One parent of twins said, “They teach them at a very high academic level and I appreciate that…But, unfortunately, they don’t have any sensitivity to diversity at all.” The school issued a statement that’s worth a read. They claim that extensions, which tend to be expensive, send the wrong message. “Our policies, including those governing student appearance and attire, foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion, or materialism,” the statement said. After refusing to remove their braids, the twins have been banned from after school activities, and their mother has contacted the NAACP and the state’s Anti-Defamation League for help. Stay tuned.

Boston Globe

Incidents of female genital cutting have tripled in the US

A new report from CNN identifies an alarming trend: Female genital mutilation, or female ritual cutting, has been steadily on the rise in the U.S. Since 1990, the estimated number of girls and women in the US who have undergone or are at risk of the practice has more than tripled, says CNN. The practice involves altering or damaging a girl or woman’s genital organs with no medical benefit and for no verifiable religious purpose. It often happens in filthy places, is performed by people with no medical training, and is a painful and horrifying experience for those who are forced to endure it. Though federal law has prohibited the practice since 1996, the only prosecution ever to take place happened last month . The twin girls in question were only seven years old. Only 24 states have laws against it on the books, not enough say experts.

CNN

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Throw the book at people

Sessions has issued a new charging policy that reverses the instructions of former attorney general Eric Holder Jr. The two-page memo direct prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense” and immediately rescinds his predecessor’s orders to avoid charging certain defendants with the type of drug charges that would trigger mandatory sentences. The ACLU issued a statement saying the move returned to a failed experiment, “the War on Drugs — that has devastated the lives and rights of millions of Americans, ripping apart families and communities and setting millions, particularly Black people and other people of color, on a vicious cycle of incarceration.”

Washington Post

ACLU: Black citizens in Mississippi are under “a permanent state of siege”

The stories are horrific. Black residents are being assaulted in their homes, targeted in unconstitutional checkpoints and illegal searches, and routinely subject to excessive force. A lawsuit filed Monday by the ACLU of Mississippi is seeking a court order to stop the sheriff’s department from using these practices and asks for an immediate civilian review board. The problems have lasted for decades, say residents. “In effect the policing program has placed the Black community of Madison County under a permanent state of siege,” the lawsuit states.

Washington Post